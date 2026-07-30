AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling: APSCHE Revises Schedule, Registration Begins July 20

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AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced a revised timetable for the first phase of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026 counselling.

Candidates can finish online credential verification, counselling registration, and fee payment between July 20 and August 1, 2026, according to the updated schedule. From July 25 to August 3, 2026, the web options entry window will be accessible.

AP EAMCET 2026 Revised Counselling Schedule

Issue of notification: July 15, 2026

Publication in newspapers: July 16, 2026

Online certificate verification, fee payment and candidate registration: July 20 to August 1, 2026

Online verification of uploaded certificates by Help Line Centres (HLCs): July 22 to August 2, 2026

Web options entry: July 25 to August 3, 2026

Change of web options: August 4, 2026

Seat allotment result: August 9, 2026

Self-joining and reporting at allotted colleges: August 10 to August 15, 2026

Commencement of classes: August 10, 2026

AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling:

It is recommended that candidates finish the registration process, upload all necessary files, and submit their online choices by the deadline. To verify their entry, those who have been assigned seats must finish the self-reporting procedure within the specified time frame.

For admission to undergraduate engineering, agricultural, and pharmacy programmes offered by participating colleges throughout Andhra Pradesh, the AP EAMCET 2026 counselling is being held.

Before submitting their application, candidates should thoroughly review all supplied papers. Additionally, as no requests will be processed after the deadline, they are urged to exercise their web options within that time frame.