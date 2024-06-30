AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling Schedule Announced: Registration Opens July 1

The registration process for ME and MTech courses will commence today at 2.00 PM. MPharm programs will open on July 1 | IStock images

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the schedule for AP EAMCET counselling 2024, marking the commencement of admissions for BE and BTech courses in the academic year 2024-25. Starting tomorrow, July 1, registration for MPC stream candidates will open at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. Successful candidates of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Architecture, and Pharmacy Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2024 are eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to engineering programs offered by state colleges and universities.

According to the official notification, "The Qualified and eligible candidates of APEAPCET-2024, desirous of seeking admission into B.E/B.Tech Courses are informed that the web counseling process comprising the payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification, and option entry will be conducted from 01-07-2024 to 13-07-2024."

Key dates for AP EAMCET 2024 counselling include:

- Registration and online fee payment: July 1 to July 7

- Online verification of documents: July 4 to July 10

- Exercising web-options: July 8 to July 12

- Change of options: July 13

- Seat allotment result: July 16

- **Self-Reporting and Reporting at college: July 17 to July 22

- Commencement of classwork: July 19

Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to the guidelines and instructions provided during the counselling process. For further details, candidates can refer to the official website and the user manual available for the web counselling process.