AP Board Class 10 Result 2026 Expected By April 25; Here's How To Access Results

AP Class 10 Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), is expected to release the AP SSC Results 2026 soon. As per the media reports, the AP Class 10 Result 2026 is likely to be declared by April 25, 2026, on the official website.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their marks memo online using their roll number. Students who appeared for the exams are eagerly waiting for their results.

AP Class 10 Result 2026: Where to Check AP SSC Results 2026

Students can check their results on the following official websites:

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

It is advised to keep your hall ticket number ready to avoid last-minute hassle.

AP Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check AP Class 10 Result 2026

Candidates can check out the AP Class 10 Result 2026 below.

Step 1: Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “AP SSC Results 2026."

Step 3: Enter your roll number/hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

AP Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check AP Class 10 Result 2026 Through WhatsApp

Students can also check results on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Save this number, 9552300009, on your phone.

Step 2: Send a "Hi" message on WhatsApp.

Step 3: Choose Education Services

Step 4: Click on "Results for SSC."

Step 5: Put in your hall ticket number

Step 6: You will get your marks memo right away.

AP Class 10 Result 2026: Details Mentioned on AP SSC Marks Memo

Candidates can check out the details mentioned on the AP Class 10 Result 2026:

Subject-wise Marks

Grades

CGPA

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Roll Number

AP Class 10 Result 2026: Past Trends

Here are the last few years’ Manabadi AP SSC result dates in clear points:

2026 – Expected in April 2026

2025 – April 23, 2025 at 10 AM

2024 – April 22, 2024 at 11 AM

2023 – May 6, 2023

2022 – June 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM