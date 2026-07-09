'Another Exam Scam?': Rahul Gandhi Alleges UGC-NET 2026 Paper Leak, Slams Modi Government Over NTA Exam Irregularities | INC

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Modi government over alleged irregularities in the UGC-NET exam, saying it continues to turn a blind eye and sleep soundly despite repeated "scams" as years of hard work put in by lakhs of students hold no value for it.

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The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the entire country knows that its is futile to expect any accountability or action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Gandhi shared on X a screenshot of a media report claiming that student leaders in Rohtak, Haryana, had levelled serious allegations regarding the UGC-NET June 2026 examination conducted by the NTA.

In his post in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The serious allegations that have surfaced regarding last week's UGC-NET exam are utterly shocking. Just a few weeks after the NEET paper leak, reports are now emerging that a 100-page PDF was circulated right before the UGC-NET exam.

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"This PDF pertains to the question paper setting, which is available only with the NTA. Nearly 90 questions in the PDF match those from the actual Sociology question paper," he said.

Gandhi further alleged that the question paper was being sold for Rs 2.25 lakh in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan, and that the same network had claimed it could provide question papers for upcoming exams such as CSIR-NET, HTET, and ADA, Gandhi alleged.

"Even after the repeated scams in NEET and NET, the Modi government continues to turn a blind eye and sleep soundly, because the years of hard work put in by lakhs of students -- who burn the midnight oil -- holds no value for them," the former Congress chief said.

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There was no immediate response to the allegations from the NTA that conducts national-level higher education entrance exams.

Gandhi said no investigation would be conducted and students would not get justice.

"The only tool for change is our collective voice -- the resounding 'chhatron ki goonj (echo of students) across the country, which will bring about an education revolution in India," he asserted.

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