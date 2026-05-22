Anna University TANCET Result 2026 Announced At tancet.annauniv.edu; Direct Link To Check Here

Anna University TANCET Result 2026: Anna University announced the TANCET Result 2026 on May 22, 2026. Those who took the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test can obtain their results by visiting the TANCET website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET scorecards are available for download from the same website between May 27 and June 26, 2026.

Direct link to check the result

Anna University TANCET Result 2026: Important date and time

TANCET 2026 Exam Schedule (May 9, 2026)

MCA Exam: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

MBA Exam: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

CEETA PG 2026 Exam Schedule (May 10, 2026)

M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan Exam: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Anna University TANCET Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can use the instructions listed below to view the results.

Step 1: Go to tancet.annauniv.edu, TANCET's official website.

Step 2: On the home site, click the TANCET Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your result will appear after you click submit.

Step 5: Download the page and review the outcome.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to check the result

Anna University TANCET Result 2026: Student statistics

30,919 applicants registered for both TANCET and CEETA PG. Of the total number of applicants, 27,468 individuals showed up for the tests, whereas 3,451 candidates (11.16%) were marked absent.

When the attendance numbers are broken down by course, 7,982 people registered for the MCA TANCET exam. Of these, 701 were missing and 7,281 showed up. 17,060 people registered for the TANCET MBA exam; 15,050 of them took the test, while 2,010 did not. Out of 5,877 registrants, 5317 people took the CEETA-PG exam on May 10.