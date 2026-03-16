Anna University Results 2026 Declared For UG, PG Courses At coe1.annauniv.edu; Here’s How To Check Marksheet Online

Anna University Results 2026: Anna University has announced the results for undergraduate and postgraduate programs.Results for a number of programs, including BSc, BCom, BA, and others, are currently accessible at Anna University. Students can visit coe1.annauniv.edu to view their Anna University results online. It should be mentioned that the results of the August and September 2025 exams at Anna University have been released for 2026.

To get the 2026 Anna University results, students must provide their registration number.

Anna University Results 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can follow these instructions to download their marksheet and Anna University results:

Step 1: Visit coe1.annauniv.edu, the official website.

Step 2: Click "Get Result" after entering your registration number on the homepage.

Step 3: The results from Anna University will be shown on the screen.

Step 4: Save the marksheet for later use after downloading it.

Direct link to check the result

Anna University Results 2026: Details mentioned on the result

These facts are probably included on the Anna University marksheet.

• The student's name

• The registration number

• Name of the program

• The total score

• The grades received Subject/course code

• Result status

They must review all of the information provided on the marksheet after downloading it. If students find any errors, they should get in touch with the Anna University exam department right once to have them fixed.