Anna University Announces TANCET 2024 Results: Check Your Scorecard on March 28

Anna University has announced the official date for the release of the TANCET 2024 results. The results for TANCET 2024, which include the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions results, will be made public on March 28, 2024. Candidates who have taken the entrance test can check their results on the TANCET official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Important Dates:

Final Answer Key: March 22, 2024

Scorecard Availability: April 3 to May 3, 2024

How to Check TANCET 2024 Results:

Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Locate and click on the "TANCET 2024 Result" link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials and click on "submit."

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the result details and download the page.

It is advisable to keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

The TANCET, organised by Anna University, is a test that enables students to seek admission into postgraduate management (MBA) and computer application (MCA) programs offered by various institutions in Tamil Nadu. The examination for the year 2024 was held on March 9 in two different time slots. The first shift accommodated the TANCET MCA exam, which took place from 10 am to 12 pm. The second shift was dedicated to the MBA entrance exam, which was conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

For further details and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of TANCET.