Andhra Techie Drowns In US On Birthday; Family And Hometown In Shock

A tragic incident has been reported from the United States where a young techie from Andhra Pradesh, Singireddi Sai Sree Harikrishna, died after drowning on his birthday.

Harikrishna hails from Piridi village, in the Bobbili mandal of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh. He had gone to the US to pursue higher studies and had recently secured a job, reportedly just three months ago after completing his MS.

According to Samayam Telugu, he celebrated his birthday with friends on Saturday and then visited a waterfall in California. He reportedly drowned while swimming after becoming entangled in a whirlpool. His friends attempted to rescue him immediately but were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced dead.

The incident is particularly heartbreaking because it occurred on the same day as his birthday. His parents, Srinivas and Rama, are devastated by the sudden loss. Arrangements are currently being made to return his mortal remains to his hometown.

The news of his death has devastated his hometown, with residents struggling to cope with the tragedy. Authorities and local representatives, including Andhra Pradesh Minister Kondapalli Srinivas of the Bobbili constituency, are reportedly working to bring his mortal remains back to India for final rites.

This tragedy adds to growing concerns about the accidental deaths of Indian students and professionals abroad, especially in unforeseen circumstances.