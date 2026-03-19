Andhra Pradesh Unveils 10,060-Govt-Job Calendar, Launches Annual Recruitment Drive Ahead Of Ugadi | X @naralokesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday announced the release of a job calendar for over 10,000 jobs, specifying the notification dates and other details.

The minister promised to conduct the recruitment examinations as per the defined timeline to fill the job vacancies, and announce the syllabus.

“We are announcing a jobs festival for the youth of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Ugadi…We have released a job calendar for 10,060 jobs in various government departments, specifying the notification dates and the number of jobs,” said Lokesh in a post on X.

He called on job aspirants to register on the Naipunyam portal to receive alerts to participate in the recruitment process.

Further, Lokesh assured that there will be employment announcements every Ugadi, conveying his (Telugu New Year) greetings.

In the job calendar announced today, Lokesh said 1,500 people will be recruited in the Higher Education Department and its notification will be released on May 15.

Likewise, he said nearly 4,000 people will be recruited in various departments and the notification for this recruitment process will be released on August 15, followed by a notification on September 15 for nearly 2,000 jobs and another on October 15 for 3,000 school and intermediate education posts.

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