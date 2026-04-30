Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 85.25%

Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the SSC Public Examination Results 2026 today at 11:00 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can now access their results through multiple official platforms. The overall pass percentage stands at 85.25%

AP SSC Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage has improved significantly to 85.25% this year, compared to 81.14% last year. Meanwhile, government-managed schools have also shown notable progress, with their pass percentage rising to 78.39% from 72.8% in the previous year.

Overall pass percentage: 85.25% (up from 81.14% last year)

Government-managed schools’ pass percentage: 78.39% (up from 72.8% last year)

🚨 SSC Public Examinations, March 2026 Results are now live 🚨

Students can access their results through:

• Official Portal: https://t.co/jyZPaxr5Q9

• Mana Mitra (WhatsApp Governance): Send “Hi” to 9552300009

• LEAP Mobile Application

• DigiLocker

Results are also available… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 30, 2026

Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: Where to Check AP SSC Result 2026

Students can view their results through the following platforms:

Official SSC Results Portal: results.bse.ap.gov.in

Mana Mitra WhatsApp Service (Send “Hi” to 9552300009)

LEAP Mobile App (available for students)

DigiLocker (App and Website)

Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026:Steps to Check AP SSC Result 2026 Online

Follow these simple steps to download your marks memo:

Step 1: Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “AP SSC Results 2026”

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 4: Fill in the captcha/security code

Step 5. Click on the submit button

Step 6. Download and save your provisional marks memo

Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 via WhatsApp

Step 1. Open WhatsApp and use the Mana Mitra service

Step 2. Send “Hello” to 9552300009

Step 3. Follow the chatbot instructions

Step 4. Navigate to the Education Services section

Step 5. Enter the required details

Step 6. View and download your result

Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1. Open the SMS app on your phone

Step 2. Type your SSC roll number

Step 3. Send it to 55352 or 56300

Step 4. You will receive your result via SMS once it is declared