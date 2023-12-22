Andhra Pradesh Government Launches Innovative Program to Train High School Students in Future Skills |

The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated a unique program involving final year B Tech and M Tech students specializing in computers and electronics. Under this scheme, these students will serve as resource persons to train high school students in "future skills," with the program scheduled to commence on January 6, according to a report by HT.

As outlined in a government order issued by Principal Secretary (Higher Education) Praveen Prakash, the objective is to empower high school students to compete globally by imparting knowledge in emerging and future technologies such as artificial intelligence, data management, machine learning, and data analytics, the report said.

Additionally, students will be instructed in Large Language Models (LLM) tools, including Chat GPT, Web 3.0, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Internet of Things, Central Bank Digital Currency, Autonomous vehicles, 3D-Printing, and Gaming.

Resource persons, identified as "future skills experts," will primarily consist of students in the final year of B Tech and M Tech with backgrounds in computer science and electronics. They will conduct training sessions for students above Class 8 and teachers in high schools. Their responsibilities include overseeing digital infrastructure, managing digital assets, enhancing security, and supporting teachers and students.

These future skills experts will integrate digital technology-related subjects into their internship program during the final semester of their B Tech and M Tech courses. They will also provide training to teachers on technology-led teaching methods. As part of their internship in high schools, each future skills expert will receive a monthly remuneration of ₹12,000 and a transport allowance of ₹2 per km for commuting.