 Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy: Right To Quality Education Should Become Buzzword
Andhra Pradesh CM prioritizes quality over access, envisions IB for all by 2035, challenges critics, and fulfills 99% manifesto promises.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the prevailing focus on the "Right to Education" should be replaced with an emphasis on the "Right to Quality Education." This proclamation came during an interactive session at an education summit, where he emphasised the critical need for prioritising educational quality over mere access.

Massive investment in educational infrastructure

CM Reddy revealed the state's commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure, disclosing a substantial budget of Rs 14,000 crore allocated for the improvement of 44,000 schools. Notably, over 15,000 institutions have already undergone transformations in the initial phase of this ambitious project, signaling a significant investment in bolstering the state's educational backbone.

2035 Vision: Class 10 students to pursue International Baccalaureate Certification

Chief Minister set a visionary goal for Andhra Pradesh's education system. He announced that by 2035, Class 10 students in the state will be taking examinations to obtain International Baccalaureate (IB) certification. Reddy emphasized that "Right to education is no longer the buzzword. Right to quality education should become the buzzword," underscoring the necessity for a uniform and high-quality education accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic backgrounds.

In response to criticism over the introduction of English medium in schools, Reddy challenged detractors to reflect on why their own progeny were not opting for Telugu medium education. He envisions a future where children in government schools will compete for an IB certificate, aligning with international standards while preserving linguistic diversity.

Global Competitiveness 

Highlighting the global nature of competition, the Chief Minister stressed that unless the quality of education is elevated, children cannot effectively compete on the global stage. Concluding on a high note, he asserted that 99 percent of the YSR Congress Party's manifesto had been fulfilled by his government.

(Inputs from PTI)

