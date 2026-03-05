Andhra Pradesh: Class 10 Student Punches Teacher During Confrontation

Andhra Pradesh: A tense situation unfolded at the Andhra Pradesh school after the Class X student assaulted a teacher due to a serious argument. The incident reportedly took place inside a classroom at Zilla Parishad High School in Veeravalli village, located in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district, and has gone viral on social media.

The incident reportedly was a small disagreement in class that turned into a serious argument between the student and the teacher. As per the various media reports, the situation worsened when the teacher allegedly used offensive language while scolding the student. The footage also shows some students trying to stop the fight and separate the two.

Andhra Pradesh : A student punches an old teacher.



The teacher, who likely spent decades guiding and shaping young minds, breaks down crying in pain.



Respect for teachers was once the foundation of our culture today, it feels like that foundation is cracking. pic.twitter.com/1KWobRQb1B — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) March 5, 2026

In the video, the student can be seen punching the professor in the chest while the professor repeatedly says, "Look how he is beating me."

Amid the chaos, a student alleges that the teacher had abused his mother, which allegedly provoked the violent reaction. The off-camera witness tries to calm the situation, advising the students that if the teacher had said something inappropriate, they should report the matter to the master, and then master will take action.

As the incident continues, one of the students notices that the altercation is being recorded and demands that the filming be stopped. However, the person recording insists that he will continue to document everything that is happening.

As per the various media reports, educational authorities are likely to investigate this incident.