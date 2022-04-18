AMU faculty patents battery-powered e-rickshaw

Most Uttar Pradesh cities now have battery-operated cycle rickshaws that contribute significantly to lower air pollution.

Along with the CNG-run autos in Agra, these battery fuelled rickshaws have come as a huge relief. The recently acquired electric buses are expected to contribute to reducing air pollution.

On the other hand, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) faculty member from the Department of Electrical Engineering, Dr. Mohd Tariq is trying to make sure that the crowded streets of the mass transit hubs have smart e-rickshaws for the first and the last mile connectivity.

"This smart e-rickshaw will be equipped with the Internet of Things (IoT)-based 'Traffic Congestion Area Alert' and Intelligent positioning monitoring system using IoT-based sensors," said Dr. Mohd Tariq.

"It is also a solar PV powered, climate-friendly vehicle -- harnessing clean energy with power extraction technique. This vehicle will usher in a new sustainable transport ecosystem as an appealing prospect to address several problems at the same time -- air pollution first and foremost," he said.

"The presence of smart e-rickshaws will eventually phase out many highly polluting public transport vehicles," Dr. Tariq added.v

