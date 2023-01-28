Amid increasing layoffs, what can help you be successful at a US firm

File/ Representative image

Congratulations on getting your new job at an American firm! After identifying the company of your dreams, you’ve successfully submitted a resume and completed multiple rounds of interviews. But now that you’ve landed your dream job, how can you make sure that you’re successful?

Do Your Research

Before your first day, refresh your knowledge of the firm by looking at their website and reviewing its recent news. Study the list of employees on their website or on LinkedIn to get a high-level understanding of the different roles, teams, and geographic distribution of your colleagues.

Gorick Ng , Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Unspoken Rules: Secrets to Starting your Career off Right recommends being able to fill in the blanks to these questions to understand how you fit into the broader organisation:

[My employer/client] helps [X people] to [do X thing] by [X methods].

Recently, [my employer] has been [pursuing X initiatives] to [accomplish X goals].

[My employer/client] competes with [X competitors] because [of X reasons].

As a(n) [X position], I help [the team/department/company accomplish X goals].

Answer these questions both before you join your team, and after your first two weeks. You will find the difference in your answers from one set to the next interesting and informative.

Meet Your Team

Once you are in the company, get to know your teammates—not only through formal interactions planned by the human resources team but by reaching out for an extra connection. Schedule an informal discussion over coffee or chai to hear about their experiences, or take a quick walk during a coffee or lunch break to gain insight into organisation practices. Your small investment in a cup of chai can go a long way.

Your new colleagues may provide information that will help you do your job better or more efficiently, inform you about organisational politics, and help you understand how things get done at the workplace. It’s particularly helpful if you can connect with colleagues outside of your direct team: this will provide a unique perspective about the organisation in addition to that of your immediate teammates.

A common mistake that new employees make is to find their cohort by region, language, skill set, or domain, and simply stick to interactions within that group. By limiting themselves his way, employees don’t benefit from the global or international culture that the firm has to offer. Everyone has their own comfort zone or natural affinity group, but it’s important to take advantage of the global nature of the company. One suggestion is to reach out to colleagues from other geographies (even colleagues outside your team) with the subject line “coffee chat” – a virtual version of a cup of chai. When you’re able to connect, make sure that you’re on video.

Sasha Ramani |

What Would You Say You Do Here?

When meeting your manager, make sure you have clearly defined key performance indicators (KPI). KPIs will ensure clear expectations are set between you and your manager and empower you to make your own decisions about the best ways to achieve these objectives. This will help you be clear on exactly how you will be evaluated and will help you better understand who else at the organisation is working towards the same goals.

Recommendations to ask your manager the following questions during your first week:

"What do you expect me to have contributed or accomplished / what would you like me to prioritise over the first month, quarter, and year?"

"What are your top goals over the next month, quarter, and year—and how can I help?"

"What have your highest performers done that you'd suggest I do as well to make your life easier?"

"How would you like to communicate and collaborate day-to-day and week-to-week?"

Speak Out and Provide Feedback

Finally, don’t be afraid to help the firm grow and improve. All multinational companies will want their high-calibre Indian colleagues to feel respected and valued but may have cultural blindspots. You can help to remedy them.

Don’t hesitate to help the company make the office environment and practices more akin to the local cultural norms to make you and your colleagues more comfortable: your employer may thank you. Remember, great companies respect your “obligation to dissent.”

Starting a new job can be daunting—especially at a company with an existing strong culture or norms. Following the above tips can help you make an impact, reduce some of the stress that comes with a new job, and even give experienced employees a way to reset their work goals. Recognize what you bring to the company, learn from your colleagues, and expect to be flexible, and you’ll be well on your way to success in your new job.

The author is Director of Corporate Strategy at MPOWER Financing

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)