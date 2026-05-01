Amethi Teachers Served Spoiled Food At Census Training Session; Video Goes Viral

Amethi: A controversy has erupted in Amethi after teachers attending a census training session were allegedly served spoiled food, triggering anger among participants and widespread criticism on social media.

The incident reportedly occurred during a formal census training program at the Jamo Block Auditorium in Gauriganj tehsil. During the lunch break, food packets were distributed to the attending teachers. However, upon opening them, many noticed a strong foul smell, indicating the food had gone bad. Upset by this, the teachers refused to consume the meals and discarded them.

Lunch packet with expired food items was served to teachers undergoing census training in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/hnOlmt7E9S — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 30, 2026

Video goes Viral

A video of the incident has surfaced online and is quickly spreading across platforms. According to the viral video, the venue was heavily littered with discarded food containers, plastic cups, and partially eaten meals. The ground is covered in black plastic trays and white paper cups, indicating that many attendees rejected the food.

Teachers express anger

In one part of the video, a man is seen holding a food container close to his face, appearing to smell it before He says in Hindi, “Bhaiya, ye khana dekh lijiye, sab badboo kar raha hai,” which translates to, “Brother, look at this food, it is all smelling bad.” Another voice adds, “Dekhiye ye…” (“Look at this…”), while pointing towards the spoiled food.

The video has triggered sharp reactions online, with many users calling the incident “unacceptable” and demanding accountability. Several questioned how such negligence could occur during an organized government event.

According to the ABP news report, teachers said eating the food could have made them sick. They held the contractor accountable, claiming that the health of many participants had been jeopardized and demanding strict action against the vendor. Ram Nand Dwivedi, President of the Teachers' Union, also complained about the food's poor quality and foul odor. The teachers' union has reported the incident to the SDM of Gauriganj.

What did the authorities say?

The administration has promised to take firm action in response to the controversy. According to ABP news, Gauriganj Sub-District Magistrate Preeti Tiwari directed the Tehsildar to conduct an immediate on-site inquiry after receiving the complaint. She noticed that the same vendor supplied food to three blocks: Gauriganj, Shahgarh, and Jamo, but the problem was only reported in the Jamo block. Food samples were collected and are now being tested.

The SDM added that if the inspection reveals poor quality, the vendor's payment will be withheld, and legal action will be taken. She also mentioned that the Uttar Pradesh census will begin in May, with the house-listing phase followed by the population count.