Ambedkar University pledges to plant 6000 saplings, says the Vice Chancellor

Delhi: While initiating a plantation drive at the Dheerpur Wetland Project Site, Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather of Dr B R Ambedkar University vowed to plant 6,000 saplings in the next monsoon. On the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday, the university inaugurated the Monsoon Plantation Drive at the Dheerpur Wetland Project Site (DWPS).

While inaugurating the drive, VC Lather said the varsity is committed to the development of the wetlands. "The team from AUD is working hard to develop the Dheerpur wetland. In the coming monsoon, the university has pledged to perform mass plantations with a goal of planting 6,000 saplings. The drive will continue in July, with all university stakeholders taking part," Lather said.

