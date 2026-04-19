Allen Students Turn Classroom Into WWE; Viral Video Shows Heated Fight Break Out In Coaching Institute

A video circulating on social media depicts a physical altercation between two students inside what appears to be a coaching classroom, which is reportedly connected to the Allen Institute.

The video depicts two male students having a heated argument that quickly turns physical. The situation quickly escalates as both students begin grappling and exchanging blows, attracting the attention of everyone in the room.

Allen Classes Student Fight Video Got Viral Again 💀



Inka Toh Yah Daily Ka Ho Gaya Hai 🥲



Really A Kaleshi Institute 🤕 pic.twitter.com/Mvjvn28rZ6 — Alisha (@alisha_sunona) April 19, 2026

The fight begins between a student in a black jacket and another in a gray shirt. The altercation appears to escalate quickly, with both students struggling and moving across the benches.

One student repeatedly challenges the other, saying, "Kya kar lega? Kya kar lega?" ". The other responds with distress, shouting, "Chhod! Chhod mujhe!" As the situation worsens, other students try to intervene, telling them to stop: "Abey bhai! Dekh toh! Ruk jaa! Chhod de usse!" Despite attempts to break up the fight, the conflict resumes briefly with aggressive exchanges and physical struggle.

The reason for the fight is unclear at the moment, but the video has been going viral on social media. A third person is seen actively attempting to separate the two, pulling them apart and repeatedly telling them to stop. Several other students in the classroom appear shocked, with some standing up to witness the incident and others remaining seated.

The video has elicited mixed reactions online, with users expressing concerns about student behavior in coaching environments, as well as the need for improved conflict resolution and discipline in high-pressure academic settings.

While this coaching institute is a top academic institution in India, it has a recurring and frequently meme-ified reputation on social media for student brawls, particularly at its Kota and Jaipur campuses. Social media users frequently mock these classroom brawls, comparing them to WWE matches.