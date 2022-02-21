Allen, Reliable, Motion students shine in National Talent Search exam

Students from Allen, Reliable and Motion have achieved phenomenal success in the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) Stage-2 results declared by NCERT.

A total of 2033 students have been selected in the country for NTSE scholarships in the NTSE Stage-2 examination results. Out of the 2033 students, 811 students are from the general category, 561 from OBC, 304 from SC, 155 from ST, and 202 from EWS.

The cut-off was 140 for the general category, 122 for OBC, 113 for SC, 105 for ST, and 109 for EWS. Union Ministry of Human Resource Development awards Rs 1250 per month scholarship to the students in classes 11 and 12 who are selected at the national level in the NTSE Stage-2 results. Rs 2000 per month scholarship is awarded to the selected students in their graduation and post-graduation studies.

Director, Allen Career Institute, Naveen Maheshwari said that 30% of students from the total selected students in NTSE Stage-2 results are from Allen Career Institute.

He informed that 604 students of Allen have been selected for the NTSE scholarship. "

While 12 students of Reliable institute have also been selected for a scholarship in NTSE Stage-2 results. The selected students include Amogh Lal, Sanyam Garg, Ayush Verma, Tejas Rajput, Sahil, Vaibhav Kumar, Manan Jain, Aarva Jha, Aditya S Jadhav, Mehul Plu, Samarth Parde and Keshav Meena.

Similarly, 28 students of Motion Education Kota have also been selected for a scholarship in the NTSE Stage-2 results. Managing Director of Motion Education, Nitin Vijay said that Mahendra Singh, Sugyani Satpati, Priyanka Sar, Nayan Goyal, Jayant Mittal, Arman Pasayat, Sweety Kumar, Jeetraj Gupta, Anupam Garg, Suryasant Biswal, Vivek Waghmare, Nagmani, Utkarsh Kumar, Arpit and other students were selected in the NTSE Stage-2 results.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 04:03 PM IST