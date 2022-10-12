Allahabad University declares second cut-off marks for computer application programmes; check out documents required

Representational image | ANI

Allahabad: The second cut-off marks for the BCA, PGDCA, MCA, and five-year integrated BCA-MCA programmes have been issued by the Centre of Computer Education and Training at the University of Allahabad (UoA), category by category. On the official website, allduniv.ac.in or ecounselling.in, applicants can review the cut-off scores and finish the registration process for Allahabad University PG counselling 2022. Between October 12 and October 14, 2022, eligible candidates can register and upload documents via the counselling site.

Between October 12 and 14, document verification and fee submission for the counselling process will be conducted. Candidates have to submit fees using the demand draft at the Centre of Computer Education and Training (Science Faculty Campus), IPS, UoA, within the span of three days.

At the time of e-counselling, candidates must supply scanned images of the original documents. For the purpose of claiming weightage under the reserved quota seats, candidates from the reserved category must upload a scanned copy of their certificates.

Allahabad University PG Admission 2022: Check out the documents needed

Your marksheets and certificates of Class 10 and 12

Marksheet from Bachelor graduation.

Migration, Transfer, Caste, EWS certificates (if applicable).

Aadhar card.

Undertaking for gap year download from the admission website, which you can fill, sign and upload (if applicable).

Download anti-ragging form from the admission website, and fill, sign and upload.