Allahabad University BA, BEd Admission 2026: Registration Begins At alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in; Apply By July 15

Allahabad University BA, BEd Admission 2026: The University of Allahabad has started the registration process for admission to its Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Education (BEd) programmes for the 2026–27 academic session. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the Samarth admission portal at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in/ncet.

According to the admission schedule released by the university, the application window will remain open until July 15, 2026. Applicants are required to complete every stage of the admission process, including registration, profile updation, programme selection and fee payment, before the deadline.

The university has also clarified that candidates applying for more than one programme will have to pay the registration fee separately for each course.

Direct link to apply

Allahabad University BA, BEd Admission 2026: Admission process divided Into two phases

To streamline admissions, Allahabad University has divided the application process into two stages.

Phase 1 involves registration on the Samarth portal and updating the candidate's profile with the required personal and academic details.

Phase 2 requires applicants to select their preferred programme and pay the applicable registration fee based on their category.

Both phases will remain active on the portal until July 15, 2026, after which no further applications will be accepted.

Allahabad University BA, BEd Admission 2026: Registration Fee

Candidates must pay the following non-refundable registration fee while submitting their application:

UR/OBC/EWS: ₹300

SC/ST/PwD: ₹150

Allahabad University BA, BEd Admission 2026: Subject Combinations Available

The university has also released details of subject combinations available under various undergraduate programmes.

For the BA programme, candidates can choose from 83 subject combinations, out of which they are required to select at least 40 preferences.

For BSc (Mathematics), the university has listed 14 subject combinations, and candidates must select all 14.

Similarly, BSc (Biology) offers 12 subject combinations, all of which must be selected by applicants.

The university has clarified that the final allotment of subject combinations will depend on seat availability during the counselling and admission process.

Allahabad University BA, BEd Admission 2026: Documents Required

Before beginning the application, candidates should keep the following documents ready:

Class 10 marksheet and certificate

Class 12 marksheet and certificate

Recent passport-size photograph (JPG/JPEG format)

Scanned signature (JPG/JPEG format)

Valid category certificate for EWS, OBC, SC or ST candidates, issued in the prescribed Central Government format, along with the certificate number and date of issue

Allahabad University BA, BEd Admission 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Samarth admission portal: alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in/ncet

Step 2: Register using the required personal details.

Step 3: Complete the profile updation process under Phase 1.

Step 4: Proceed to Phase 2, select the desired programme and pay the registration fee.

Step 5: Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Allahabad University BA, BEd Admission 2026: Candidates advised to apply early

With the admission process now underway, the University of Allahabad has advised eligible candidates not to wait until the last day to complete their applications.