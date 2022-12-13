All India Bar exam registrations commence today; know more here

All India Bar exam registrations commence today | Representative Image

The Bar Council of India, BCI, is going to commence the 17th All India Bar Examination, AIBE, registrations today, December 13. The registration window will be active on the official portal-- allindiabarexamination.com 5 pm onwards. AIBE 2022 is likely to take place in both pen and paper and online modes on February 5, 2023.

The AIBE 2022 registration window is going to remain open till January 16, 2023. Only those candidates who have completed three years LLB or five years LLB programme from a BCI-recognised institute can appear for the exam. According to the official schedule released by the BCI, the AIBE 2022 admit card verification is going to begin on January 21. The link to download the admit card will be activated between January 30 and February 3, 2023.