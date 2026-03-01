 All India Bar Association Seeks Thorough Inquiry Into 'Judiciary Corruption' Chapter In Class VIII Syllabus, Writes To PM Modi
The All India Bar Association has written to PM Narendra Modi urging a transparent inquiry into a Class VIII chapter on alleged "judicial corruption," calling it objectionable and potentially damaging to the judiciary's credibility. The Bar emphasized safeguarding judicial integrity, warned of public trust erosion, and offered full cooperation in corrective measures.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
All India Bar Association Seeks Thorough Inquiry Into 'Judiciary Corruption' Chapter In Class VIII Syllabus, Writes To PM Modi | Canva (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The All India Bar Association has formally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a thorough and transparent inquiry into the inclusion of a chapter on alleged "corruption in the judiciary" in the Class VIII syllabus, terming the content objectionable and potentially damaging to the credibility of the justice system.

In a detailed communication, Dr. Adish C. Aggarwala, Chairman of the Association and former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, placed on record the Bar's appreciation for the Prime Minister's reported condemnation of the chapter.

He described the Prime Minister's stand as statesmanlike and consistent with the government's stated commitment to preserving the independence and dignity of the judiciary.

The Association expressed serious concern that the inclusion of such a chapter was not merely an academic exercise but could have far-reaching consequences.

According to the letter, the chapter contains generalised and unsubstantiated allegations that may adversely influence impressionable young students and erode public confidence in the judiciary as an institution.

The Bar body further stated that introducing sweeping claims about corruption in the judiciary at the school level risks undermining faith in one of the foundational pillars of India's constitutional democracy.

It cautioned that such content could create an artificial and avoidable divide between the Executive and the Judiciary, thereby disturbing the delicate constitutional balance.

Seeking accountability, the Association has urged the government to order a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances under which the chapter was conceptualised, drafted, and approved.

It has also called for the identification of the individuals or groups responsible for the inclusion of the material, along with an examination of any possible vested interests behind the move.

The letter emphasised that safeguarding the credibility, independence, and institutional integrity of the judiciary is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders. Reaffirming its commitment to that cause, the Bar assured the Prime Minister of its full cooperation in any corrective measures or investigative steps that the government may undertake. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

