 Aligarh Muslim University Welcomes First Woman Vice-Chancellor In 100+ Years – Who Is She?
She became the first woman VC in the history of 123-year-old university. With this AMU became the third central university to get its first women VC, after Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
AMU website

On April 22, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) made an historic announcement. Professor Naima Khatoon has been appointed as the next Vice Chancellor of the institution, marking the first time in over a century that a woman has held this position. This appointment is a significant milestone in the university's long and esteemed history.

AMU notifies appointment

“The President of lndia, in her capacity as the Visitor of AMU, has been pleased to appoint Professor Naima Khatoon, Professor/Principal, Women’s College, as the Vice-Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University for a period of five (5) years from the date on which she enters upon his office or the date on which she completes seventy years of age, whichever is earlier,” the notification from the university said.

The notification also mentioned that the Election Commission of India gave its permission for the appointment of the VC, but with the condition that no political mileage may be derived from it.

Who is she?

Professor Naima Khatoon graduated with a doctorate in Psychology and joined AMU in August 1988 as a lecturer. She has held various academic positions within the university and became the Principal at AMU Women's College in July 2014.

Her specialisation is in Political Psychology and she earned her PhD from the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Delhi, and Aligarh Muslim University. Professor Khatoon has been a prominent figure in academia, participating in various national and international conferences and delivering lectures at institutions worldwide.

She has six books to her name and numerous papers published in respected national and international journals. Professor Khatoon has overseen the successful completion of fifteen PhD theses and numerous dissertations, further solidifying her reputation as a scholar of high calibre.

She was appointed as Vice Chancellor of AMU, which is a significant step forward for gender equality in academia. Prior to her, Begum Sultana Jahan was the only woman to have held the position of Vice Chancellor at AMU.

