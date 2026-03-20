Al-Falah University Gets New VC, Admin Team Amid Ongoing Terror Probe

Al-Falah University | X

A day after taking charge as the administrator of the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, IAS officer Amit K Aggarwal on Thursday appointed Ajay Ranga as the university's vice chancellor, according to an official order.

Earlier, Ranga was the Registrar (OSD-I) of JC Bose University.

Dr. Rajeev Kumar Singh as been appointed as the Controller of Examinations. He held the same post at JC Bose University.

The charge of Chief Finance and Accounts Officer has been given to Ravi Kumar Sharma, who was earlier Chief Accounts Officer at the JC Bose University. Meha Sharma, JC Bose University's Deputy Registrar, as been appointed as Al-Falah University's Registrar, according to the order.

In addition, Abhinav, who was the Deputy Superintendent at JC Bose University, and Rajdeep, Assistant at JC Bose University, will look the administrative work as assigned by VC and Registrar of the Al-Falah University, it said.

"The day-to-day affairs of the University will be taken care of by these officials in the usual manner in the larger interest of the university," the order read.

Al-Falah University is facing legal, financial, and regulatory scrutiny following its alleged involvement in a terror financing probe linked to the November 2025 Red Fort car blast.

The university’s role emerged during the probe into a “white-collar” terror module in which more than 10 people, including three doctors, were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

While classes have resumed, the campus is still under investigation, and there is lingering concern regarding the future of students and staff.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)