AIU To Hold Vice-Chancellor's Meet In Mumbai, Conference To Be Attended By Over 130 Universities

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais is the chief guest at the conference | Maharashtra Raj Bhavan

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is all set to hold the West Zone Vice Chancellors Meet from December 19-20, representing the theme ‘Future of work and skill development’. The meet is hosted by the Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai.

The meet is going to be attended by over 130 Vice Chancellors from West zone, that is, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan virtually. The Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais is also going to attend the inaugural ceremony of the meet as a chief guest. While, Prof G D Sharma, President AIU and Vice Chancellor, USTM, Meghalaya will preside over the Meet. Dr Samir Somaiya, Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai, Maharashtra will grace the dais and address the gathering.

Agenda of the conference

The meet will discuss the question of revolutionary changes in all walks of life and how policymakers and educationists in India can help students cope with the challenges of the future.

One of the major leading technologies among others that will have a high impact may be Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative (AI). Together, these trends are likely to affect the quantity and quality of available jobs, as well as how and by whom they will be carried out in the future. Combined with a general increase in the demand for higher-level skills, these trends may lead to a further increase in inequality and other side effects. However, there are also significant challenges associated with increased Liberalization, Privatisation, Globalization, and Market demands. Each of these will require an appropriate response in the field of higher education to cope with the consequences of changes. The meet looks forward to addressing these questions in context to Sustainable Careers, Human Centered Skills and implementation of NEP.

The meeting hopes to reach a possible solution which will then be forwarded to Ministries, UGC, AICTE for necessary action. A guide for higher education institutions as well as a policy document for the Government of India will also be created about the same.

What is AIU?

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU), is one of the premier apex higher education institutions of the Country established in 1925. It is a research-based policy advice institution to the Government of India in the field of Higher Education, Sports, and Culture. Being an apex advisory institution, it constitutes an integral part of all major decision-making committees and commissions in the country.