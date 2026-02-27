AISSEE 2026 Results Declared: Class 6 and Class 9 Merit List Released At exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society

AISSEE 2026 Results: The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 results are now officially released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 27, 2026, marking the start of the Class 6 and 9 admissions process. Students who took the test can now access their scorecards and selection list online.

The AISSEE 2026 exam was conducted in pen and paper format by the National Testing Agency on January 18, 2026, at 464 exam centers located in 190 Indian cities for admission to Classes 6 and 9 at both Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools.

AISSEE 2026 Results: How to Download AISSEE Class 6 and Class 9 Selection List 2026

Go to the AISSEE official website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/

Click the AISSEE 2026 Class 6 or Classc9 Selection List link.

Log in with your application number and password.

The selection list will be displayed on the screen.

Download the PDF for future reference.

AISSEE 2026 Results: Important Details Mentioned on the Selection List

Name of selected candidate and Roll number

Total marks secured

Gender and Class

Category

AISSEE 2026 Results: Counselling & Admission Process for AISSEE 2026

The NTA has also stated in the notification that the eligibility criteria, self-declaration, and all other supporting documents of shortlisted candidates will be verified in accordance with the prescribed norms during the later stages.

Admission to Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will only be available through e-counseling, which is coordinated by the Sainik Schools Society. Any queries about the admission process must be sent to admission.sss@gov.in.

Direct Link To Check AISSEE 2026 Class 6 Result 2026

Direct Link To Check AISSEE 2026 Class 9 Result 2026