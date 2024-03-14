AISSEE 2024 Results Released: Check Your Score Now!

Representative Image | IStock

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024) results have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The AISSEE 2024 exam was conducted on January 28.



For students to be eligible for the AISSEE 2024 exam, they must receive at least 25% in each section and 40% overall. Exam qualifying does not guarantee admission. Subject to a medical examination and documentation verification, admission is granted on the basis of relative merit.

AISSEE 2024 Result: How to check?

With their application number and birthdate, candidates and parents can check it on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

Enter the exam portal at exams.nta.ac.in.

Select the "Sainik School Class 6 and 9 exam results 2024" link from the homepage.

A login window will appear after the redirection.

Put in your password and application number.

The results of your AISSEE 2024 will appear on the screen.

Download the AISSEE 2024 results, then print it off.

The exam

The AISSEE 2024 exam was administered offline using pen and paper. There were four areas on the AISSEE 2024 Class 6 paper: math, general knowledge, language, and intelligence. There were 125 questions altogether. The paper took two hours and thirty minutes to complete.



The 150 questions in the AISSEE 2024 Class 6 exam were broken down into 5 sections: math, intelligence, English, general science, and social studies. The entrance exam for Class 9 lasted for three hours.



Screening Process

During the online counseling procedure, selected candidates must have their eligibility requirements, self-declaration, and other necessary papers confirmed.



NTA made it clear that the responsible authority will handle counseling, document verification, and other tasks following the results release and that it has no say in the matter.



E-counselling will be used for admissions to Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools. Those who are chosen for further consideration must register at pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling/ in order to proceed to the next round.

