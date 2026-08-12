AISA National President Neha Bora Ink Attack: Ranchi Court Grants Bail To Accused Amar Nath Pandey Amid Security Lapse Row | Video |

Ranchi: A Ranchi court granted bail to Amar Nath Pandey, who allegedly threw ink at All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora during a protest march on August 7, advocate Kushal Kumar said.

Pandey was detained immediately after throwing ink at Bora and was arrested later.

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Earlier on August 8, Neha Bora demanded accountability from the administration regarding the security breach following the ink attack and questioned how a suspect penetrated heavy police cordons to target female demonstrators during a public rally.

Speaking to ANI, the AISA president criticised the oversight of deployed security personnel, calling for strict action and an official inquiry into how the perpetrator reached the core of the protest area.

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"The one who threw ink is Amarnath Pandey (26), a resident of Hazaribagh and an RSS member. We want the Police and Administration to do their work and tell us how he reached our protest. There was a police force deployed around our march; how was the man able to reach the spot where women were standing and throw ink? Police should investigate this," she said.

"Jantar Mantar protest and the protest across the country have opened possibilities that you can fight for your rights. The ruling side can tell you that your goal is impossible, but you can attain the goals of your struggle. It is really good that the students of Jharkhand have maintained the energy of that movement. Today, students are protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and fighting for their rights. I urge the Govt to listen to the demands and accept them," Bora added.

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As this happened, AISA slammed the 'miscreants' who targeted women activists with ink while they were raising questions against the state administration over job examination irregularities.

Highlighting the focus of the public agitation, a release from AISA stated, "AISA condemns the hooligans who disrupted the demonstration going on at Ranchi and threw ink at Neha and other women protesters who were participating and demanding accountability from the Jharkhand government regarding the JPSC and JSSC paper leak scandal."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)