Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari Addresses Staff Course On IAF's Future At Wellington Staff College

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS): Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, on Friday, addressed the 79th Staff Course at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.

The CAS addressed the student officers from the Indian Armed Forces and friendly foreign countries undergoing the 79th Staff Course and the permanent staff of DSSC.

The CAS in his address covered the challenges confronting the Indian Air Force (IAF), its capability development plan and jointmanship. He spelt out the transition of IAF into a contemporary and future-ready aerospace force.

He reiterated the vision as spelt out in the IAF doctrine, which envisages an agile and adaptive Air Force to provide decisive aerospace power.The dominant role played by the IAF during the evacuation of the Indian diaspora from conflict zones and during disaster relief operations was highlighted by the CAS.

He also highlighted the significant air power lessons derived from existing conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.The CAS was also briefed on the ongoing training activities and the impetus to jointmanship at DSSC.