AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2026 Out At mat.aima.in; Exam To Be Held On March 8

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2026: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Admit Card for the Computer Based Test (CBT) on the official website. It can now be accessed by adding the email ID and password. The exam date for the AIMA MAT exam is March 8, 2026.

The AIMA MAT Admit Card 2026 will include all the details, such as the exam timings, reporting time, and test center location.

Candidates are required to reach their respective exam centers on time for a smooth identification process and document verification. Candidates reaching the MAT test center after gates have been closed will not be allowed to take the exam. They should make sure the candidate has to strictly follow the date and time allotted to him/her in the admit card.

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2026: Important Dates for Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Admit card release: March 5, 2026

Exam date: March 8, 2026

AIMA MAT Admit Card: How to Access the Admit Card 2026?

The following are the steps that candidates can follow to access the AIMA MAT 2026. Admit Card:

Visit the official website of AIMA-MAT

Click on the login option on the homepage.

Add your login credentials, such as the email ID and password

Now download the AIMA MAT admit card from the official website.

AIMA MAT Admit Card: What are the Documents Required?

The following are the documents that candidates need to carry on the examination day:

AIMA MATA Admit Card 2026

A Valid ID Proof such as Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN card, or passport

Candidates belonging to the PwD category will need to carry the PwD and Scribe certificate.

Name Change Document if any

Candidates should note that the original copies of the documents will only be accepted. No photocopy or digital copy will be accepted at the examination center

AIMA MAT Admit Card: Exam Pattern

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) exam consists of five sections.

Each section contains 30 questions.

In total, candidates must attempt 150 questions.

The total duration of the exam is 120 minutes.

Section I: Language Comprehension – 30 Questions

Section II: Intelligence & Critical Reasoning – 30 Questions

Section III: Mathematical Skills – 30 Questions

Section IV: Data Analysis & Sufficiency – 30 Questions

Section V: Economic & Business Environment – 30 Questions

AIMA MAT Admit Card: Marking Scheme

All five sections contribute to the MAT score.

Negative marking: 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer