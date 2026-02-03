AILET 2026 Third Merit List To Be OUT Tomorrow At 6 PM; What Candidates Should Do Next

AILET 2026 | Official website

AILET 2026 Third Merit List: The AILET third merit list 2026 will be made public by National Law University (NLU) Delhi tomorrow, February 4, 2026. The third wave of the AILET merit list 2026 PDF will be made available on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Students can view the AILET third rank list 2026 in PDF format if they have applied to NLUs for BA LLB admission. They can use the All India Law Entrance Test rank list PDF to determine their eligibility.

AILET 2026 Third Merit List: Important dates

Third Provisional Merit List Release: 4 February 2026

Deposit of Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee: 4 February to 10 February 2026

AILET 2026 Third Merit List: Steps to download third merit list

The following instructions can be used to download the AILET 3 merit list 2026:

Step 1: Visit nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, the main website.

Step 2: Click the PDF link labelled "3rd Provisional Merit List B.A.LL.B.(Hons.)".

Step 3: The screen will show the AILET third rank list PDF 2026.

Step 4: Verify your eligibility status in the AILET 2026 seat distribution results.

Step 5: For future use, print off the rank list PDF.

AILET 2026 Third Merit List: What's next?

Pay Admission Fee:

Candidates listed in the third provisional merit list must pay the provisional admission confirmation fee by February 10, 2026 to secure their seat.

Prepare for Document Verification:

Shortlisted candidates should be ready for the document verification process, as per counselling guidelines issued by NLU Delhi.

Wait for Further Merit Lists (If Any):

If seats remain vacant after Round 3, additional merit lists may be released in the next stages of counselling.

Key Admission Milestone:

The release of the AILET 2026 third merit list marks an important step for candidates seeking admission to NLU Delhi and other participating law schools.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information.