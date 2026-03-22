AIIMS To Conduct PG Research Methodology Exam 2026 On March 27–28; Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow

AIIMS PG Research Methodology: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the schedule for the PG Research Methodology Examination in March 2026. According to the official notice issued by the AIIMS, the exam will be held over two days, March 27 and March 28, 2026 with two shifts each day.
Additionally, the AIIMS has released the list of eligible candidates to appear in the pg research methodology examination scheduled for March 27th and 28th, 2026 on the official website .
The AIIMS PG Research Methodology 2026 Admit Cards will be released tomorrow as per the official timetable released. The Admit Card will include details like reporting time, entry time, closing time, and other important details.
The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format at the Examination Section, 1st Floor, Convergence Block, AIIMS, New Delhi.
AIIMS PG Research Methodology: Important Dates
Admit card release date: March 23, 2026
AIIMS PG Research Methodology: Exam Schedule
March 27, 2026 (Friday)
Morning Shift: 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
Evening Shift: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
March 28, 2026 (Saturday)
Morning Shift: 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
Evening Shift: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
AIIMS PG Research Methodology: Exam Pattern
Duration: 60 minutes
Total Questions: 50 MCQs (attempt any 40)
Marks per question: 2.5 Marks
Maximum Marks: 100
Mode: Online CBT
Negative Marking: Not applicable
Qualifying Criteria: 50% (50 marks)
AIIMS PG Research Methodology: Important Instructions
Candidates must bring their Institute Identity Card to the exam.
A recent photograph must be pasted on the admit card; failure to do so may result in disqualification from taking the exam.
The admit card will include details such as reporting time, entry, and closing times.
If there are any errors in personal information (name, department, etc.), candidates must contact the Examination Section before the admit card is released.
Candidates are advised to check the official website on a regular basis for updates, notices, and corrections.