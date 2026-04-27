AIIMS Releases NORCET 10 Phase 2 Admit Card 2026; Check The Steps Here

AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card: The NORCET 10 admit card 2026 has been made available on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Candidates who plan to take the AIIMS NORCET 10 Phase 2 Exam 2026 can now download their AIIMS NORCET 10 Mains Admit Card 2026 from the All India Institute of Medical Science's official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The exam is set for Thursday, April 30, 2026. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam site without a printout of their hall pass and a valid form of identification.

The AIIMS NORCET 10 Mains Hall Ticket 2026 is a crucial document that provides all exam information, including exam date, timing, reporting time, exam center, roll number, exam day instructions, and more, in addition to confirming candidates' eligibility to take the test.

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AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card: Important Dates

Phase II Admit Card: April 27, 2026

Date of Stage II Examination: Thursday, 30 April 2026

AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card: How To Access Admit Card

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the AIIMS NORCET 10 admit card links on the homepage.

Step 3: A login window will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Enter your login information, such as your registration ID, mobile number, and password.

Step 5: Select submit/login.

Step 6: Download and print the AIIMS NORCET 10 admit card.

AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card: Details Mentioned On the Admit Card

Candidates can check out the details mentioned on the admit card below:

Candidate’s name and Candidate’s photograph

Roll Number

Category and gender details

Father's name

Exam day instructions and guidelines

Registration Number

Exam date

Shift timing and Reporting time

Exam centre name and full address