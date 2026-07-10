AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026 Declared At aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct Link Here

AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026: The AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026 has been formally released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), located in New Delhi. Today, the comprehensive scores were posted online by the examination body.

Applicants can now verify their eligibility status if they took the AIIMS B.Sc. Allied & Health Care entrance exam. The official exam website, aiimsexams.ac.in, offers a download link for the AIIMS paramedical result 2026.

In order to be admitted into several undergraduate paramedical programmes, thousands of medical candidates sat the AIIMS paramedical exam in 2026. The roll numbers of all applicants who met the minimum qualifying cutoff scores are included in the AIIMS paramedical merit list 2026 PDF. The candidate dashboard will receive individual scorecards with comprehensive subject-specific marks.

Direct link to check the result pdf

AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can download the AIIMS paramedical result 2026 scorecard by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to aiimsexams.in.

Step 2: Under Academic Courses, click the "Explore Now" link.

Step 3: Select "Undergraduate courses" now.

Step 4: Select the B.Sc. (Allied & Health Care) option.

Step 5: Click the View Details button now.

Step 6: Click the "Login to Apply" button now.

Step 7: Download the AIIMS Paramedical scorecard by entering your login information.

Direct link to check the result pdf

AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026: Details mentioned on result

The scorecard will display important details such as the candidate's name, father's name, roll number/registration number, total number of correct answers, percentage score, and the overall rank obtained in the examination.

AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026: What's next?

Students must now show up for the counselling process if they are listed on the AIIMS paramedical merit list for 2026. The AIIMS paramedical counselling 2026 process is now a requirement for all candidates who are provisionally qualified. Schedules for seat allocation and online choice-filling will be accessible at aiimsexams.ac.in.