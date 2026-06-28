AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 Released At aiimsexams.ac.in; Download Hall Ticket For July 4 Exam

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the BSc Paramedical Entrance Examination. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, using their registered mobile number and password.

The AIIMS BSc Paramedical Entrance Examination 2026 is scheduled to be held on July 4, 2026. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall and must be carried along with a valid photo identity proof.

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS examination website – aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login portal.

Step 3: Enter the registered mobile number and password.

Step 4: Log in to your dashboard.

Step 5: Click on the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 link.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a clear printout for future reference.

Candidates can download the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 through the official AIIMS examination portal after logging in with their credentials.

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026:Documents to Carry Along

Candidates must carry the following documents to the examination centre:

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 (printed copy)

Original Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Passport

Driving Licence

Any other government-issued photo identity proof, if permitted

Candidates should ensure that the details on the identity proof match the information mentioned on the admit card.

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026:Details Mentioned on the Paramedical Admit Card 2026

The admit card contains important information, including:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Photograph and signature

Examination date

Reporting time

Examination centre details

Exam-day instructions

Candidates should carefully verify all the information printed on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the AIIMS examination authorities for necessary corrections before the examination date.

Aspirants are advised not to wait until the last moment to download their hall tickets and should read all the exam-day instructions carefully to ensure a smooth examination process.