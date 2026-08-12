AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026: Application Closes Tomorrow; Check Details Here

AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will close the online application process for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-11 tomorrow, August 13, 2026. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied for the Nursing Officer (Group B) posts can submit their applications through the official AIIMS examination portal by 5 pm.

AIIMS released the NORCET-11 notification on July 24, 2026, under Notice No. 103/2026. The recruitment drive is being conducted for Nursing Officer posts at AIIMS New Delhi and other participating AIIMS institutes across the country. The detailed number of vacancies will be notified separately.

Direct Link To Check Notification

AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Last date to apply: August 13, 2026

Application deadline: 5 pm on August 13, 2026

NORCET Preliminary Examination: September 12, 2026

NORCET Mains Examination: September 30, 2026

AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS examination portal at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Register for NORCET-11.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form with the required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the applicable application fee through available online payment modes.

Step 6: Submit the application and download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for NORCET-11 must be aged between 18 and 30 years as on August 13, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per Government of India norms.

Applicants must hold any one of the following qualifications:

B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing

B.Sc. Nursing

Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing

Candidates must also be registered as nurses and midwives with the State Nursing Council or Indian Nursing Council.

GNM diploma holders are also eligible, provided they are registered as nurses and midwives and have at least two years of work experience in a hospital with a minimum capacity of 50 beds.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Application Fee

The application fee for General/UR and OBC candidates is Rs. 3,000, while SC, ST and EWS candidates are required to pay Rs. 2,400. PwD candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

AIIMS has stated that the application fee paid by SC and ST candidates who appear for the examination will be refunded after the results are declared, subject to verification of their category certificates.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Selection Process

The selection process will comprise two stages of computer-based examinations — the Preliminary Examination and the Mains Examination. Candidates who qualify will subsequently undergo document verification and a medical examination.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Salary

Candidates selected for the Nursing Officer post will be appointed to Group B posts in Level 07 of the Pay Matrix. The pay corresponds to the pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9,300–34,800, with a Grade Pay of Rs. 4,600.

