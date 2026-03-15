AIIMS NORCET 10th 2026 Application Window Closes Tomorrow At 5PM; Apply Before Deadline At aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS NORCET 10th Registration 2026: The registration window for the AIIMS NORCET 10th 2026 closes tomorrow. Candidates who want to take the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-10) must submit their applications by March 16, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

Candidates can complete their application forms by adding their personal details, educational details, and required documents on the official website. The exam will be conducted in two stages, with Stage I on April 11, 2026 and Stage II on April 30, 2026.

AIIMS NORCET 10th Registration 2026: Important Dates

Online Registration Start Date: 24 February 2026

Online Registration Last Date: 16 March 2026 (by 5:00 PM)

Submission of NOC: 20 March 2026 (by 5:00 PM)

Status of Application Form for Acceptance: 24 March 2026

Status of Registration & Last Date for Correction of Rejected/Deficient Applications: Start: 25 March 2026, End: 27 March 2026 (by 5:00 PM)

Information About City of Examination Centre: 04 April 2026

Upload of Admit Card: 08 April 2026

Date of Online CBT for Stage I Examination: Saturday, 11 April 2026

Date of Stage II Examination: Thursday, 30 April 2026



AIIMS NORCET 10th Registration 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below:

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the "NORCET-10" or "Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-10)" link in the Important Announcements/Recruitment section.

Click on New Registration and enter basic details (name, DOB, mobile, email, etc.) to generate Candidate ID and Password.

Log in and fill out the application form with personal, educational, and experience information.

Upload scanned copies of the photo, signature, thumb impression, and other required documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Download and print the confirmation page or application form for future reference.

Direct Link To Apply Here

AIIMS NORCET 10th Registration 2026: Application Fees

General/OBC: ₹3000

SC/ST/EWS: ₹2400

PwBD: Exempted

AIIMS NORCET 10th Registration 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria as per the official notification can be checked below:

B.Sc. Nursing

B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council (INC)/State Nursing Council-recognized institute or university.

B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) or Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an INC/State Nursing Council-approved institute or university.

Must be registered as a Nurse and Midwife with the State/Indian Nursing Council.

Diploma in Nursing.

Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from an INC/State Nursing Council-accredited institute/board/council.

Must be registered as a Nurse and Midwife with the State/Indian Nursing Council.

Following completion of the above qualification, two years of experience in a hospital with at least 50 beds is required.

Candidates should be aware that the two years of experience are required and must occur after obtaining the necessary qualification, i.e., after completing the course, declaring the result, and registering with the State/INC.