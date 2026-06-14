AIIMS NORCET 10 Seat Allotment 2026 Result Declared; Candidates Must Accept Nursing Officer Seats By June 24

AIIMS NORCET 10 Seat Allotment 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the NORCET 10 seat allotment result 2026. Candidates who qualified in Stage II and submitted their preferences can now check their allotment status on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the official notification, candidates who have been allotted seats must accept and confirm their Nursing Officer posts between June 15 and June 24, 2026 (till 5:00 PM). Failure to complete the acceptance within the deadline will result in cancellation of the allotted seat and candidature.

The institute allocation has been carried out based on the NORCET-10 Stage II rank, choices filled by candidates, availability of seats, and category-wise merit. The allocation process was conducted in continuation of earlier notifications, including Result Notification No. 160/2026 dated May 12, 2026, and the choice-filling window held from May 25 to June 2, 2026.

Direct Link To Check Allotment

About the Seat Allotment Process

The allotment for Nursing Officer posts under NORCET-10 has been done for multiple participating institutes based on:

Stage II merit rank

Candidate preferences filled online

Availability of seats in respective categories

The official document also mentions that this is a provisional result, and final appointment will depend on successful verification of eligibility and documents.

How to Check AIIMS NORCET 10 Seat Allotment Result 2026

Candidates can download the allotment PDF by following the steps:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the section called "Recruitments"

Step 3: Click on “Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)”

Step 4: Click on the link for NORCET 10 in Results

Step 5: Click on “NORCET 10 Seat Allotment Result”

Step 6: Download the PDF and search roll number using Ctrl + F

The PDF will show the allotted institute for each selected candidate.

Important Instructions for Selected Candidates

Candidates allocated a seat have to follow the official instructions strictly:

They have to log in to the NORCET portal and accept the allotted seat within the given time.

Once accepted, they must upload the required documents in the e-dossier section.

If a candidate does not accept the seat within the deadline, it will be treated as refusal, and the candidature will be cancelled.

There will be no waiting list or next round of allocation.

Institutes will send further reporting instructions by email or SMS.

Candidates who do not respond or report as per the given schedule will lose the allotted seat permanently.

Document Verification Requirements

Selected candidates must complete document verification for final appointment. Required documents include:

NORCET 10 Stage II result and registration slip

Signed admit cards for Stage I and Stage II

Date of birth proof (Class 10 certificate)

Category certificate (OBC/SC/ST/EWS, if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

NOC for candidates working in government/PSU organisations

Educational qualification certificates

Nursing Registration Certificate (Grade “A” Nurse/Midwife)

Experience certificate for GNM diploma holders (with hospital details and duration)

Valid government-issued ID proof

Address proof and other documents as required by institutes

Standard declaration form (Form A)

Candidates who fail to produce valid category certificates during verification will have their candidature cancelled.

Important Conditions and Final Selection Rules

The result is provisional, subject to eligibility verification.Appointment will be confirmed only after document verification by the respective institute. PwBD candidates will be assessed by a medical/technical board for final suitability. Any false or incorrect information will lead to cancellation of candidature.

If eligibility requirements are not satisfied, institutions reserve the right to cancel a candidate's application. Only registered email addresses and mobile numbers will be used for communication. Candidates need to frequently check the website for official updates.

On May 12, 2026, the NORCET 10 exam was conducted. Over 14,000 applicants met the requirements for Stage II, where they competed for positions as Nursing Officers at participating AIIMS and other central government hospitals.

In order to prevent cancellation, candidates are strongly encouraged to complete the seat acceptance, document upload, and verification procedures by the deadline. Following this allocation process, no further rounds or waiting lists will be made available.