AIIMS NORCET 10 Prelims Result 2026 Released At aiimsexams.ac.in; Mains Exam On April 30

AIIMS NORCET 10 Prelims Result 2026: The NORCET 10 preliminary results have been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on its website, aiimsexams. There are 2,779 openings for the NORCET 10 Preliminary exam, which was held on April 11, 2026.
Students qualifying for this exam will further appear in the NORCET 10 Mains exam to be held on April 30, and then finally in the document verification process.
Direct link to check the official announcement
AIIMS NORCET 10 Prelims Result 2026: Steps to check the result
Step 1: Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
Step 2: On the home page, select the NORCET 10 Result 2026 tab.
Step 3: From the Results tab, open the PDF result document.
Step 4: In addition to entering the roll number, use the Ctrl+F function.
Step 5: Get the result and save the outcome.
AIIMS NORCET 10 Prelims Result 2026: Details mentioned on the merit list
The NORCET 10 Preliminary results merit list PDF includes roll numbers and other pertinent information such as the category, percentile, and rank of candidates who made the short list. AIIMS will release category-specific cut-off scores in addition to the outcome.
AIIMS NORCET 10 Prelims Result 2026: Participating Institutes
AIIMS Bathinda
AIIMS Bhopal
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
AIIMS Deoghar
AIIMS Gorakhpur
AIIMS Guwahati
AIIMS Kalyani
AIIMS Mangalagiri
AIIMS Nagpur (MIHAN)
AIIMS New Delhi
AIIMS Patna
AIIMS Rae Bareli
AIIMS Raipur
AIIMS Rajkot
AIIMS Rishikesh
AIIMS Vijaypur
AIIMS Madurai
AIIMS – Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS)
It is recommended that candidates keep themselves updated with the official website in order to have access to all the details about the AIIMS NORCET examination 2026.