AIIMS NORCET 10 Prelims Result 2026 Released At aiimsexams.ac.in; Mains Exam On April 30

AIIMS NORCET 10 Prelims Result 2026: The NORCET 10 preliminary results have been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on its website, aiimsexams. There are 2,779 openings for the NORCET 10 Preliminary exam, which was held on April 11, 2026.

Students qualifying for this exam will further appear in the NORCET 10 Mains exam to be held on April 30, and then finally in the document verification process.

Direct link to check the official announcement

AIIMS NORCET 10 Prelims Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, select the NORCET 10 Result 2026 tab.

Step 3: From the Results tab, open the PDF result document.

Step 4: In addition to entering the roll number, use the Ctrl+F function.

Step 5: Get the result and save the outcome.

AIIMS NORCET 10 Prelims Result 2026: Details mentioned on the merit list

The NORCET 10 Preliminary results merit list PDF includes roll numbers and other pertinent information such as the category, percentile, and rank of candidates who made the short list. AIIMS will release category-specific cut-off scores in addition to the outcome.

AIIMS NORCET 10 Prelims Result 2026: Participating Institutes

AIIMS Bathinda

AIIMS Bhopal

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Deoghar

AIIMS Gorakhpur

AIIMS Guwahati

AIIMS Kalyani

AIIMS Mangalagiri

AIIMS Nagpur (MIHAN)

AIIMS New Delhi

AIIMS Patna

AIIMS Rae Bareli

AIIMS Raipur

AIIMS Rajkot

AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Vijaypur

AIIMS Madurai

AIIMS – Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS)

It is recommended that candidates keep themselves updated with the official website in order to have access to all the details about the AIIMS NORCET examination 2026.