AIIMS NORCET 10 Intimation Slip 2026 Released At aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Steps To Download

AIIMS NORCET 10 Intimation Slip 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially released the NORCET 10 City Intimation Slip 2026 on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-10) can now access and download their admit cards by logging in with their credentials.

The admit card is a crucial document required to appear for the examination, and candidates are advised to download it well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Medial aspirants can now download their AIIMS NORCET 10 city slip through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. To download the AIIMS NORCET 10 mains city slip, candidates will have to use their valid login credentials, such as user ID or mobile number and password. As per the schedule, the AIIMS NORCET 10 stage 2 exam is scheduled to be held on April 30, and the admit card will be issued on April 27.

AIIMS NORCET 10 Intimation Slip 2026: How to Download AIIMS NORCET 10 City Intimation 2026

Candidates can follow the simple steps below to download the NORCET 10 City Intimation Slip:

Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS examination website at aiimsexams.ac.in./

Step 2: Click on the link titled “NORCET-10 City Intimation Slip 2026”

Step 3: Enter your Registration ID along with Password or Date of Birth

Step 4: Complete the captcha verification as displayed on the screen

Step 5: Click on the “Login” button

Step 6: Your exam city details will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and save the slip for future reference

After downloading the city intimation slip, candidates must carefully verify all the details mentioned.

AIIMS NORCET 10 Intimation Slip 2026: Details Mentioned in AIIMS NORCET 10 City Intimation Slip 2026

The city intimation slip provides essential preliminary information regarding the exam. Candidates should check the following details:

Candidate’s Name

Registration Number

Roll Number

Allotted Exam City

Exam Date

Exam Shift Timing

Important Instructions

It is important to note that the city intimation slip does not include the exact address of the exam center. The detailed exam venue will be mentioned in the official admit card.

AIIMS NORCET 10 Intimation Slip 2026 : What to Do If You Cannot Download the NORCET 10 City Intimation Slip?

Some candidates may face issues while downloading the city intimation slip due to heavy website traffic or technical glitches. In such cases, you can try the following solutions:

Refresh the page or try accessing the website after some time

Use a different browser or switch to incognito mode

Ensure that your internet connection is stable

Double-check your login credentials for accuracy

Clear browser cache and cookies before retrying

Try accessing the website during non-peak hours

If the issue persists, candidates are advised to contact the AIIMS examination helpdesk through the official website for assistance.

Candidates should regularly check the official portal for any updates regarding the exam and ensure that they carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination center.