AIIMS NORCET 10 Correction Window 2026 Closes Today At 5 PM; Here’s What Candidates Must Know About Editable, Non-Editable Fields

AIIMS NORCET 10th Correction Window 2026: Today, February 27, 2026, is the last day of the AIIMS NORCET 10th 2026 correction window. Candidates want to modify the Common Eligibility Test for Nursing Officer Recruitment (NORCET-10) Applications must be submitted by 5:00 PM.

According to the official notification, the reason will only be available during the specified dates for applicants who need to have their registration status corrected. Candidates should be aware that any additional correspondence regarding this matter will not be accepted. Reservation categories cannot be altered once registration payments have been paid. The application will be rejected if false information is discovered throughout the hiring process.

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct Link Here

AIIMS NORCET 10th Correction Window 2026: Important Dates

Registration Status & Correction Window: March 25 to March 27, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)

Exam City Intimation: April 4, 2026

Admit Card Release: April 8, 2026

Stage I (CBT Exam): April 11, 2026

Stage II Exam: April 30, 2026

AIIMS NORCET 10th Correction Window 2026: Exam Dates

City Intimation Slip: April 4, 2026

Admit Card Release: April 8, 2026

Stage 1 (Prelims Exam): April 11, 2026

Prelims Result: April 16, 2026

Stage 2 (Mains Exam): April 30, 2026

Mains Result: May 11, 2026

AIIMS NORCET 10th Correction Window 2026: Editable and Non-editable field

Non-Editable (Changes Not Allowed):

Reservation Category: Cannot be changed after fee payment (no switch between SC/ST/OBC/EWS and UR)

Registration ID (OTR): Must use the same ID used during registration; creating a new one may lead to disqualification

Mode of Correction: Edits are accepted only via the official portal; no email, post, or offline requests allowed

Editable (Changes Allowed):

(Only if application status shows “Deficient” or “Rejected”)

Photograph: Can be re-uploaded as per required size and format

Signature: Re-upload allowed if unclear or incorrect

Thumb Impression: Can be corrected and uploaded again

Supporting Documents: Re-upload valid documents if flagged (e.g., NOC for government employees)

Guideline Compliance: All corrections must follow instructions mentioned in the application status portal

AIIMS NORCET 10th Correction Window 2026: Steps to check make the edit

Step 1: Go to aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Go to the "Login" area and enter your Candidate ID, Password, and Captcha.

Step 3: For NORCET 10, click the "Correction Window" link.

Step 4: Make changes to the necessary fields (e.g., qualification details, personal information, or image revisions).

Step 5: Once you've made the required changes, click "Submit."

Step 6: For your records, print the amended and completed application form.

Direct Link Here

For more information, candidates are advised to checking official website.