AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card Out At aiimsexams.ac.in; Here’s How To Download Admit Card 

AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the NORCET 10 admit card 2026 on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Candidates can access and download NORCET 10 exam hall tickets by entering their login details, such as candidate ID or mobile number, and password. The stage 1 computer-based NORCET 10 exam will be conducted on April 11, followed by the stage 2 test on April 30.
The competitive exam will be held to fill a total of 2,551 nursing officer positions at AIIMS institutions and associated healthcare centers throughout India. The recruitment drive aims to fill nursing positions at AIIMS institutions and other healthcare facilities.
AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card: Important Dates
Upload of Admit Card: 08 April 2026
Date of Online CBT for Stage I Examination: Saturday, 11 April 2026
Date of Stage II Examination: Thursday, 30 April 2026
AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card: How To Access Admit Card
Candidates can check out the steps below to download the AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card:
Step 1: Go to the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the AIIMS NORCET 10 admit card links on the homepage
Step 3: A login window will open on your screen.
Step 4: Enter your login details, such as your registration ID or mobile number and password.
Step 5: Click on submit/login.
Step 6: Download and take a printout of the AIIMS NORCET 10 admit card.
AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card: Details Mentioned On the Admit Card
Candidates can check out the details mentioned on the admit card below:
Candidate’s name
Candidate’s photograph
Roll Number
Category and gender details
Father's name
Exam day instructions and guidelines
Registration Number
Exam date
Shift timing
Reporting time
Exam centre name and full address