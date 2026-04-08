AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card Out At aiimsexams.ac.in; Here’s How To Download Admit Card 

AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the NORCET 10 admit card 2026 on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates can access and download NORCET 10 exam hall tickets by entering their login details, such as candidate ID or mobile number, and password. The stage 1 computer-based NORCET 10 exam will be conducted on April 11, followed by the stage 2 test on April 30.

The competitive exam will be held to fill a total of 2,551 nursing officer positions at AIIMS institutions and associated healthcare centers throughout India. The recruitment drive aims to fill nursing positions at AIIMS institutions and other healthcare facilities.

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AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card: Important Dates

Upload of Admit Card: 08 April 2026

Date of Online CBT for Stage I Examination: Saturday, 11 April 2026

Date of Stage II Examination: Thursday, 30 April 2026

AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card: How To Access Admit Card

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the AIIMS NORCET 10 admit card links on the homepage

Step 3: A login window will open on your screen.

Step 4: Enter your login details, such as your registration ID or mobile number and password.

Step 5: Click on submit/login.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the AIIMS NORCET 10 admit card.

AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card: Details Mentioned On the Admit Card

Candidates can check out the details mentioned on the admit card below:

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s photograph

Roll Number

Category and gender details

Father's name

Exam day instructions and guidelines

Registration Number

Exam date

Shift timing

Reporting time

Exam centre name and full address