AIIMS NORCET 10 2026 Correction Window Concludes Tomorrow At 5 PM; Check Key Exam Dates And Editable Details

AIIMS NORCET 10th Correction Window 2026: The correction window for the AIIMS NORCET 10th 2026 concludes tomorrow, i.e., 27th February 2026. Candidates who want to make changes in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-10) Applications must do so by 5 PM tomorrow.

The exam will be conducted in two stages, with Stage I on April 11, 2026 and Stage II on April 30, 2026.

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AIIMS NORCET 10th Correction Window 2026: Important Dates

Status of Registration & Last Date for Correction of Rejected/Deficient Applications: Start: 25 March 2026, End: 27 March 2026 (by 5:00 PM)

Information About City of Examination Centre: 04 April 2026

Upload of Admit Card: 08 April 2026

Date of Online CBT for Stage I Examination: Saturday, 11 April 2026

Date of Stage II Examination: Thursday, 30 April 2026

AIIMS NORCET 10th Correction Window 2026: Exam Dates

City Intimation Release Date: 4th April 2026

AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card 2026: 8th April 2026

Stage 1 (Prelims) Exam Date: 11th April 2026 (Saturday)

Prelims Result: 16th April 2026

Stage 2 (Mains) Exam Date: 30th April 2026 (Thursday)

Mains Result: 11th May 2026

AIIMS NORCET 10th Correction Window 2026: Correction Window

The official notification states that the Only for candidates requiring correction during status in Registration, the reason will be available during the given dates. Applicants must note that further correspondence will NOT be entertained in this regard. Once registration fees are paid, reservation categories cannot be changed. If inaccurate information is found during the recruitment process, the application will be canceled.

Steps To Make Edits

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Enter your Candidate ID, Password, and Captcha after navigating to the "Login" section.

Click the "Correction Window" link for NORCET 10.

Modify the required fields (e.g., qualification details, personal information, or image corrections).

After making the necessary adjustments, click "Submit."

Print the completed, updated application form for your records.

AIIMS NORCET 10th Correction Window 2026: What Changes can be made?

The correction window is limited and only allows fixing specific issues—not a full reapplication.

1. Prohibited Changes (Not Allowed at All)

You cannot edit the following details:

Reservation Category

No changes allowed after fee payment (SC/ST/OBC/EWS ↔ UR not permitted)

Registration ID (OTR)

Must use the same ID used during registration

Creating a new ID can lead to disqualification

Mode of Correction

Changes are accepted only through the official portal

Email/post/offline requests will not be considered

2. Permissible Corrections (Allowed Changes)

You can fix issues only if your application shows “Deficient” or “Rejected” status:

Image Corrections

Re-upload:

Photograph

Signature

Thumb impression

Ensure correct size, clarity, and format as per guidelines

Document Corrections

Re-upload unclear/invalid documents (if flagged)

Example:

NOC (for government employees)

Follow the exact instructions shown in your application status