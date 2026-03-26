AIIMS NORCET 10 2026 Correction Window Concludes Tomorrow At 5 PM; Check Key Exam Dates And Editable Details

AIIMS NORCET 10th Correction Window 2026: The correction window for the AIIMS NORCET 10th 2026 concludes tomorrow, i.e., 27th February 2026. Candidates who want to make changes in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-10) Applications must do so by 5 PM tomorrow.
The exam will be conducted in two stages, with Stage I on April 11, 2026 and Stage II on April 30, 2026.
AIIMS NORCET 10th Correction Window 2026: Important Dates
Status of Registration & Last Date for Correction of Rejected/Deficient Applications: Start: 25 March 2026, End: 27 March 2026 (by 5:00 PM)
Information About City of Examination Centre: 04 April 2026
Upload of Admit Card: 08 April 2026
Date of Online CBT for Stage I Examination: Saturday, 11 April 2026
Date of Stage II Examination: Thursday, 30 April 2026
AIIMS NORCET 10th Correction Window 2026: Exam Dates
City Intimation Release Date: 4th April 2026
AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card 2026: 8th April 2026
Stage 1 (Prelims) Exam Date: 11th April 2026 (Saturday)
Prelims Result: 16th April 2026
Stage 2 (Mains) Exam Date: 30th April 2026 (Thursday)
Mains Result: 11th May 2026
AIIMS NORCET 10th Correction Window 2026: Correction Window
The official notification states that the Only for candidates requiring correction during status in Registration, the reason will be available during the given dates. Applicants must note that further correspondence will NOT be entertained in this regard. Once registration fees are paid, reservation categories cannot be changed. If inaccurate information is found during the recruitment process, the application will be canceled.
Steps To Make Edits
Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Enter your Candidate ID, Password, and Captcha after navigating to the "Login" section.
Click the "Correction Window" link for NORCET 10.
Modify the required fields (e.g., qualification details, personal information, or image corrections).
After making the necessary adjustments, click "Submit."
Print the completed, updated application form for your records.
AIIMS NORCET 10th Correction Window 2026: What Changes can be made?
The correction window is limited and only allows fixing specific issues—not a full reapplication.
1. Prohibited Changes (Not Allowed at All)
You cannot edit the following details:
Reservation Category
No changes allowed after fee payment (SC/ST/OBC/EWS ↔ UR not permitted)
Registration ID (OTR)
Must use the same ID used during registration
Creating a new ID can lead to disqualification
Mode of Correction
Changes are accepted only through the official portal
Email/post/offline requests will not be considered
2. Permissible Corrections (Allowed Changes)
You can fix issues only if your application shows “Deficient” or “Rejected” status:
Image Corrections
Re-upload:
Photograph
Signature
Thumb impression
Ensure correct size, clarity, and format as per guidelines
Document Corrections
Re-upload unclear/invalid documents (if flagged)
Example:
NOC (for government employees)
Follow the exact instructions shown in your application status