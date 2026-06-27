AIIMS M.Sc Nursing Result 2026 Declared For August Session At aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Qualified Candidates List

AIIMS M.Sc Nursing Result 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the results of the M.Sc Nursing Entrance Examination 2026 for the August 2026 session. The result has been published under Result Notification No. 207/2026 and includes the list of candidates who have provisionally qualified based on their performance in the entrance examination conducted on June 20, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status and download their individual scorecards by logging into the AIIMS examination portal using their credentials.

Direct link to check the officialn announcement

AIIMS M.Sc Nursing Result 2026: Important dates

Entrance Examination: June 20, 2026

Result Declared: June 27, 2026

Seat Allocation Schedule: To be announced

Choice Filling Dates: To be notified separately on the AIIMS website

AIIMS M.Sc Nursing Result 2026: Steps to check result

Candidates can follow these steps to access their result:

Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS examination website.

Step 2: Click on the 'MyPage' login section.

Step 3: Enter your Registration ID, Password and Captcha.

Step 4: Log in to view your result and individual marks.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

AIIMS M.Sc Nursing Result 2026: Key points candidates should know

The published result is provisional and subject to verification of data, documents and eligibility conditions.

Online seat allocation will be conducted separately, and the complete schedule will be announced on the AIIMS website.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding counselling and seat allocation.

Individual marks can be viewed by logging into the candidate portal.

AIIMS M.Sc Nursing Result 2026: Tie-breaking criteria

In cases where two or more candidates secured the same marks, AIIMS resolved the tie as per the admission prospectus:

Candidates with fewer negative marks in the entrance examination are ranked higher.

If the tie still remains, the older candidate is given a higher rank.

AIIMS M.Sc Nursing Result 2026: Document verification mandatory

AIIMS has clarified that the candidature of all provisionally qualified candidates remains subject to verification of eligibility criteria and original documents during the admission process.

The institute will verify category certificates, including OBC (NCL) and EWS certificates, before online seat allocation. Candidates found ineligible under their claimed reservation category after verification will be considered under the Unreserved (UR) category, wherever applicable.

The notification further states that all reservation claims and supporting certificates will undergo scrutiny. If any discrepancy or invalid document is detected during verification, counselling or even after admission, the candidature may be cancelled.

According to the official notification, admission to AIIMS New Delhi and other participating AIIMS institutes will be carried out through an online seat allocation process. The detailed schedule for choice filling, seat allocation, rules and counselling procedures will be released separately on the official AIIMS examination website.

Candidates are therefore advised to keep all original documents ready and continue checking the official AIIMS examination portal for updates on counselling, choice filling and seat allocation.