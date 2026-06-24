AIIMS INI SS 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct Link Here

AIIMS INI SS 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The INI SS 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for admission to Super Speciality medical programs has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Through the official website, AIIMS Exams Official Website, candidates who participated in the initial round of counselling can now view their allocation status.

This result is accessible in PDF format, together with details on the roll number, category, allotment institute, and assigned course. Candidates who have been assigned seats must finish the admissions process and enrol in the institutions to which they have been assigned.

Direct link to read the announcement

AIIMS INI SS 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check the result

Candidates can obtain the AIIMS SS result 2026 by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Visit AIIMS Exams Official Website, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "Academic Courses" option.

Step 3: Click the link to the INI CET July 2026 Session.

Step 4: Click on the "Round 1 Seat Allocation Result" link.

Step 5: Get the PDF file.

Step 6: Look up your roll number and confirm the course and institution that you were assigned.

AIIMS INI SS 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Next steps for candidates

To guarantee their spots in Round 1, students who have been assigned seats must finish the admissions process within the allotted time. These students must accept their seat assignment, decide whether or not to participate in additional counselling rounds, bring all necessary documentation, and arrive at the designated institution on the designated date. If these prerequisites are not completed by the deadline, their allocation may be cancelled.