AIIMS INI SS 2024: Open Round Seat Allotment Results Declared

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the results of the open round of seat allocation for admission to DM/M.Ch/MD(HA) courses for the January 2024 Session (INI-SS). Candidates who applied for AIIMS INI SS 2024 can now access the results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Date and Procedure:

The seat allotment is based on choices made during the open round of Institute allocation and merit secured in AML & CML. The allocation list includes eligible candidates as per the notice dated February 9, 2024.

Reporting Deadline:

Candidates allocated an Institute in the open round must report to the respective Institute by Saturday, February 17, 2024, by 5:00 p.m.

Consequences of Non-Compliance:

Failure to submit required certificates will result in cancellation of candidature and forfeiture of the allocated seat. Candidates must report directly to the allocated Institute with necessary documents, failing which, the deposited amount of Rs. 3 Lakh will be forfeited.

Documents Required for Reporting:

Copy of Proof of Deposit of Rupees 3 Lakh (deposited between February 1, 2024, to February 6, 2024).

Offer Letter: Downloaded from MyPage after logging in.

Printout after online acceptance of the allocated Seat (Institute subject/specialty).

Final Registration Slip from MyPage.

Admit Card: Issued by AIIMS, available on MyPage.

MBBS Degree Certificate: Original with all Professional marks sheets.

MD/MS Passing Certificate: Original/Provisional (as available).

MD/MS Mark Sheets are required.

Tenure & Course Completion Certificate till January 31, 2024.

Permanent/Provisional issued by MCI/DMC/State Medical.

High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate.

As per prospectus INI-SS Part-B of the respective institute.

Candidates are urged to adhere to the reporting deadlines and ensure all required documents are in order to avoid any complications in the admission process.