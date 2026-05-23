AIIMS INI CET July 2026 Result Declared At aiimsexams.ac.in; Merit List PDF Released

AIIMS INI CET July 2026 Result: The results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) for the July 2026 session have been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The INICET May 2026 results are available on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, for candidates who took the PG entrance exam.

Candidates must provide their login information, including registration ID, registration unique code (RUC), password, and captcha code, in order to get the AIIMS INI CET 2026 merit list PDF.

"The remaining postgraduate seats have been notified for seat allocation based on INICET May 2026 ranks. The data that candidates submitted on the online application form is the basis for this outcome. According to the official announcement, "the eligibility, category certificates, sponsorship certificates, and other documents have not yet been verified."

Direct link to read the announcement

AIIMS INI CET July 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Candidates can verify their AIIMS INI CET 2026 scores by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the results area for the AIIMS INI CET 2026.

Step 3: The "List of the qualified candidates in the INI-CET July 2026 session" link should be clicked.

Step 4: You will see the INI CET 2026 result PDF on your screen.

Step 5: To find out if you qualify, download it and look up your roll number.

A list of candidates who are provisionally qualified for INI CET 2026, arranged by roll number, has been made public by the institute. 51,563 applicants are eligible to take the INI CET exam. The candidates' performance on the computer-based test was used to create the rank list.

Candidates should be aware that only the names of eligible candidates are included in the INI CET 2026 result PDF. By visiting the "My Page" area, individuals who are not eligible for the INICET exam 2026 can view their percentile results.

AIIMS INI CET July 2026 Result:

For admission to postgraduate programs at AIIMS Delhi and other campuses, including Doctor of Medicine (MD), 6-year DM, MCh, Master of Surgery (MS), and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), the INI CET May 2026 exam was held on May 16.