AIIMS INI-CET July 2026: 44 Candidates Removed From Open Round Seat Allocation; Check Details Here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has cancelled the candidature of 44 candidates who were provisionally eligible for the Open Round of online seat allocation under the INI-CET July 2026 session. The candidates will no longer be considered for seat allocation following issues related to the submission of payment or transaction details.

AIIMS issued the notice on August 12, 2026, under Notice No. 131/2026. The decision concerns admissions to postgraduate courses offered through the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET), including MD, MS, DM (six years), MCh (six years) and MDS courses.

Direct link to read the official notice

Why were the Candidates removed?

The action follows an earlier notice issued by AIIMS on August 10. Under that notice, provisionally eligible candidates for the Open Round were given an opportunity to submit their payment or transaction details so that the institute could reconcile the transactions.

However, AIIMS said that no response was received from the candidates listed in Annexure 1. The institute has now cancelled their candidature for the seat allocation process.

AIIMS has also made it clear that no further claim from these candidates in this regard will be entertained.

INI-CET July 2026: Course-Wise Details

The list released by AIIMS contains 44 candidates. Their details include candidate ID, roll number, rank and the course applied for.

MD/MS/MCh (6 years)/DM (6 years): 40 candidates

MDS: 4 candidates

Total candidates removed: 44

The notice specifically identifies the candidates as those who either did not upload payment details or submitted incomplete or invalid details.

INI-CET July 2026 Open Round: What candidates should know

The Open Round is being conducted for admission to postgraduate courses of the participating Institutes of National Importance through INI-CET for the July 2026 session.

Candidates who remain eligible for the process should continue to follow the official instructions issued by AIIMS and keep track of updates relating to seat allocation.

Those whose names appear in the latest list, however, will not be considered for seat allocation as per the notice.

AIIMS has advised candidates to regularly check its official examination website for important notices, corrigenda, addenda and other updates related to the admission process.

Candidates can visit aiimsexams.ac.in for further information and subsequent updates regarding INI-CET July 2026.