AIIMS INI CET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allocation Result Released At aiimsexams.ac.in; Candidates Must Accept Seats By July 16

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allocation Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the INI CET July 2026 Session Round 2 Seat Allocation Result on its official examination portal, aiimsexams.ac.in. The students who appeared in the second round of counselling will be able to view the status of seat allotment by downloading the result in PDF form.

In the Round 2 seat allotment list, the roll number, rank, category, allotted institute, allotted specialty/stream, and roster category of those candidates who are allotted seats through the second round of counselling is mentioned.

It has been clarified by AIIMS that the result will not consist of those students who failed to take any further step after the first round of seat allocation till June 30, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Direct link to read the result pdf

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allocation Result: Important dates

Round 2 seat allocation result: Released

Last date to accept allotted seat online: July 16, 2026, up to 5:00 PM

Last date to report at allotted institute: July 16, 2026, up to 5:00 PM (within office hours)

PwBD document verification at AIIMS New Delhi: July 11, 2026, from 9:30 AM

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allocation Result: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download the seat allocation result by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the AIIMS exam official website

Step 2: Click on the link to INI CET July 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.

Step 3: Click on the link to download the PDF document.

Step 4: Use the search feature (Ctrl + F) to search your roll number.

Step 5: View the institute, specialty and category allotted to you.

Step 6: Save the PDF document for future reference.

Direct link to read the result pdf

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allocation Result: Who is included in the Round 2 result?

As per AIIMS, the candidates selected through the 2nd round allocation are those who were eligible for 2nd round counselling based on their merit and preferences.

The following candidates are excluded from the list:

Candidates who had not applied for the seat allocation in the first round.

Candidates who were allocated seats in Round 1 but did not opt for any choice online by June 30, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Candidates who accepted or opted for an upgrade in Round 1 but failed to complete the required admission formalities within the stipulated deadline.

The institute stated that Round 2 seat allocation has been carried out using the same merit list as the first round while considering seats that became vacant after Round 1 due to non-reporting, cancellations and upgrades.

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allocation Result: Candidates must accept seat and report by July 16

Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must log in to the AIIMS portal and accept the allotted seat online before 5:00 PM on July 16, 2026.

They are expected to also physically report to the allotted institution along with all the necessary documents at the same time for completing the process of admission.

According to the notice issued by AIIMS, the candidates failing to confirm the seat or reporting to the allotted institution within the prescribed time limit shall lose their seats automatically.

These candidates will not be eligible for any other counselling sessions other than the open session of seat allotment.

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allocation Result: PwBD candidates to undergo verification

Candidates of the category of persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) who have been allotted a fresh allotment/upgraded seat should report at the office of Registrar, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on 11 July 2026, at 9:30 AM for verification of their disability certificates.

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allocation Result: Documents required at the time of reporting

Candidates reporting to the allotted institute must carry the following:

Offer Letter downloaded from the AIIMS candidate portal.

Seat Allocation Slip.

Final Registration Slip.

AIIMS Admit Card.

MBBS/BDS mark sheets.

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate.

Internship Completion Certificate or certificate from the Head of Institution.

Permanent or Provisional Registration Certificate.

Class 10 certificate or Birth Certificate as proof of date of birth.

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS), wherever applicable.

PwBD certificate, if applicable.

Any other certificate prescribed in the prospectus.

Candidates who are unable to submit original certificates immediately may submit self-attested photocopies along with a Demand Draft of ₹3 lakh in favour of "AIIMS MAIN GRANT ACCOUNT", payable at SBI Ansari Nagar, New Delhi. The security deposit will be refunded once the original documents are submitted within five days.

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allocation Result: Important instructions for candidates

AIIMS has advised all candidates allotted seats in Round 2 to complete every step of the admission process within the prescribed timeline. Even candidates who have retained the same institute or received an upgraded seat are required to report and complete the formalities as instructed.

The institute has also reminded candidates to regularly visit the official AIIMS examination website for updates regarding further counselling rounds and admission-related announcements.